Serious steps must be taken in Iran regarding food security - Ministry of Health

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 18

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Due to the sharp rise in food prices in Iran, the government must take serious steps in this regard, Director General of Nutrition Department at Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran Zahra Abdollahi told ISNA, Trend reports.

According to Abdollahi, at present, urgent work must be done in 8 provinces of Iran - Sistan and Baluchestan, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Khuzestan, Hormozgan, Ilam, Kerman, South Khorasan, and Bushehr.

“Research shows that rising prices for some foods, including red meat, chicken, dairy products, and even some fruits, have reduced consumption by about 40 percent. However, the population must be provided with protein reserves at reasonable prices. Strict control over food prices is required,” the director general added.

