Armenia confirms first case of new coronavirus

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 1

Armenia confirmed the country’s first case of coronavirus on early Sunday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Unfortunately, about two hours ago, we learned about the first infected person. The patient is 29 years old, he arrived with his wife from Iran on February 28," Pashinyan said.

He noted that the infected person came to the hospital and passed a virus test, which showed a positive result. According to him, the condition of the patient is assessed as satisfactory.

"It is important that the spouse of the person infected was tested negative for the virus," the Prime Minister noted. He assured that all people who had contact with the patient would be isolated.