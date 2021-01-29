Georgia reports 669 new cases for Jan.29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Georgia has reported 669 new cases of coronavirus, 637 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Some 6,686 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.

The new 669 cases were recorded in:

Tbilisi - 285 cases

Adjara - 40 cases

Imereti - 119 cases

Kvemo Kartli - 41 cases

Shida Kartli - 23 cases

Guria - 16 cases

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 79 cases

Kakheti - 49 cases

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 10 cases

Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.

Georgia has had 256,956 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 247,096 of the 256,956 individuals have recovered, while 3,148 others have died.

