Georgia reports 669 new cases for Jan.29
Georgia has reported 669 new cases of coronavirus, 637 recoveries, and 21 deaths in the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.
Some 6,686 individuals remain infected with COVID-19 in Georgia as of today.
The new 669 cases were recorded in:
Tbilisi - 285 cases
Adjara - 40 cases
Imereti - 119 cases
Kvemo Kartli - 41 cases
Shida Kartli - 23 cases
Guria - 16 cases
Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 79 cases
Kakheti - 49 cases
Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6 cases
Samtskhe-Javakheti - 10 cases
Racha-Lechkhumi, Kvemo Svaneti - 1 case.
Georgia has had 256,956 cases of coronavirus since February 2020. Some 247,096 of the 256,956 individuals have recovered, while 3,148 others have died.
