Early parliamentary elections in Armenia marred by aggressive rhetoric - PACE observers
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21
Trend:
Early parliamentary elections in Armenia were polarized and marred by aggressive rhetoric, PACE observers said in their report, Trend reports.
