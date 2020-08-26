Georgian FM meets with new Head of Council of Europe Office in Tbilisi

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani has held an introductory meeting with the new Head of the Council of Europe Office in Tbilisi, Natalia Voutova, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

At the beginning of the meeting, Davit Zalkaliani congratulated Natalia Voutova on her appointment to the new position and wished her success.

“The parties stressed the importance of close cooperation between Georgia and the Council of Europe. The conversation focused on the upcoming parliamentary elections as well. The Minister stressed the importance of the elections and Georgian government’s efforts to ensure free and fair environment,” said the Press Office of MFA.

Georgian FM added that “despite the epidemiological situation around the world, Georgia has all the necessary conditions to receive the maximum number of international observers.”