S&P’s leaves Georgia’s sovereign credit rating unchanged at BB

Standard & Poor’s international company has left Georgia’s sovereign credit rating and perspective as unchanged at BB level, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

According to Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development, the report was published taking into consideration the negative effects of COVID-19 pandemic on Georgian economy.

Based on the report, S&P’s considers it possible to increase Georgia’s credit rating if economic growth is reflected in higher income levels and the country’s exports become more diversified, both in terms of products and geography.