Foreign Minister – Rescheduling of elections is not considered

Georgian Foreign Minister Davit Zalkaliani says that rescheduling of elections or balloting process is not considered, and that the 2020 parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held on October 31, Trend reports citing 1TV.

“The government will do its best to ensure provision of the corresponding environment for holding of elections in line with high standards. So, rescheduling of elections or setting the different terms are not considered in any way,” Zalkaliani said.