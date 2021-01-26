Georgia sees decline in COVID-19 cases since imposing restrictions

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

The community transmission rate continues to remain at over 4 percent in Georgia, said Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The community transmission index reflects the number of newly confirmed cases in the last 14 days per 100,000 residents.

"If the community transmission rate drops under 4 percent in the coming weeks, we will be able to talk about the resumption of municipal transport in the capital city and reopening of those economic sectors that will be permitted by the epidemic situation,” Gakharia said.

He said that since imposing targeted coronavirus restrictions in Georgia the number of test-positive cases has been declining.

"We launched these targeted COVID-19 restrictions on November 28 and over 5,000 test-positive cases were detected at that time. When a country has 5,000-6,000 cases a day, we cannot talk about a normal functioning of the economy", he said.

Gakharia said that everything should be done to have the tourism resume in summer.

Gakharia also said that the next most important step is to reopen schools and especially the primary segment of education.

