Georgia to secure additional 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine

“Georgia will secure an additional 150,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine,” Georgian Health Minister, Ekaterine Tikaradze, announced on Thursday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

“Georgia will receive up to 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the COVAX platform. On top of that, additional 150,000 doses will enter Georgia in March. Negotiations are underway,” the Minister noted.

The first doses of the Pfizer vaccine are due to arrive in Georgia by late February.