Head of Governmental Administration quits

Head of the Georgian Governmental Administration Kakhaber Kemoklidze quit his post, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Kemoklidze thanked former Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia and wished success to the newly appointed PM Irakli Gharibashvili.

He wrote in the social network that his employees taught him that two things were most important both in work and life: Dignity and loyalty to state interests.

Kemoklidze claimed that he was proud of the younger generation professionals and patriots who would be the main and solid pillar of the country’s future.

Kakhaber Kemoklidze was appointed as Head of the Georgian Governmental Administration on February 4, 2021.