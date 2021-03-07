Health Minister: Only WHO approved vaccine to be imported

Georgian Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze said that Covid-19 vaccine, approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) will be imported in Georgia, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Health Minister said in Topic of the Day Program of the Georgian Public Broadcaster (GPB) that the Georgian government led negotiations with several countries including China on vaccines import. The approval of two Chinese vaccinations was pending and would not be imported if rejected authorization by the WHO.

According to Ekaterine Tikaradze, negotiations are ongoing with Israel on import of Pfizer vaccine.

In addition, Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine was rolling out, joining vaccines from the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines producers. Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose shot vaccine could become popular.