Georgian FM meets Turkish counterpart in Bucharest

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani met with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavushoglu at the trilateral Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Bucharest, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The 3+3 format cooperation mechanism for the Caucasus, RSM in Afghanistan, developments in the occupied territories of Georgia, and the recent geopolitical situation in the region were in focus.

The parties also addressed the upcoming 2021 Brussels Summit. Georgian FM hopes Turkey would back Georgia in terms of NATO’s open-door policy.

“Good meeting with my colleague Mevlut Cavusoglu. Turkey’s support towards Georgia’s integration into NATO, and our sovereignty and territorial integrity are crucial for us. Discussed the significance of enhancing our strategic partnership for the region,” FM Zalkaliani tweeted.

Bucharest is hosting the trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Turkey, Poland, and Romania. This year, Ukrainian and Georgian foreign ministers also participate in one of the panels of the event.