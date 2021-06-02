PACE co-rapporteurs visit Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 2

Tamilla Mammadova

The co-rapporteurs of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe for the monitoring of Georgia, Titus Corlatean (Romania, SOC), Claude Kern (France, ALDE), and Bas Klein, Deputy Head of the Monitoring Department at Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe have visited Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, on June 2, PACE will hold meetings with Speaker of Georgian Parliament Kakha Kuchava, members of Parliamentary Delegation of Georgia at the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, and the Chair of the Legal Issues Committee, Anri Okhanashvili.

PACE monitors will hold a meeting with Georgian opposition members on June 3.

