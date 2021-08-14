Georgian PM: Sagarejo to have full water supply by 2023
Sagarejo and all villages in the municipality will have full water supply by 2023, said Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili during the nomination of Avtandil Gulikashvili, as the mayoral candidate of the Georgian Dream (GD) party in Sagarejo, Kakheti region, Trend reports citing 1TV.
PM said the problem of gas supply would be also resolved. He said many projects were implemented in Sagarejo, among them rehabilitation of roads. Potable water supply remained a challenge in several villages.
“We are working on the water supply project, and it will be completed in 2-3 years. Gasification is a problem across Georgia. We also work in this direction and have progress,” PM said.
