No presidential pardon for Saakashvili, Georgian President says

“No and never”, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili categorically rejected rumors over the alleged presidential pardon to ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

“I will never forget the eyes of Irine Enukidze or of those others that waited for justice to be done and did not see it in their lifetime,” President stated.

Zourabichvili praised law enforcers for professionalism, saying “everyone is equal before the law.”

In her speech, the incumbent president noted that Saakashvili abused his power during his rule, renounced his Georgian citizenship, and breached the law by illegally crossing the border to destabilize the country.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) has released video footage of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili’s arrest.