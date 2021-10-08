Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases for October 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

By Maryana Akhmedova - Trend:

Georgia has reported 2,661 new COVID-19 cases, 1,274 recoveries, and 30 deaths over the past 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

A total of 36,840 tests have been conducted over the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 22,119 tests were rapid, while the remaining 14,721 were PCR tests.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 628,719, among them 597,654 people recovered and 9,192 died.

There are 67 people quarantined, 4,201 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Some 660 asymptomatic and mild symptom patients are placed at government-assigned facilities.

As of October 8, more than 1.8 million people got the COVID-19 vaccine, and 8,331 were vaccinated over the past 24 hours.

---

