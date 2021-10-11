Georgian President Zurabishvili to pay official visit to Austria today

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili is paying an official visit to Austria today, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Diplomatic relations between Georgia and Austria were established on March 25, 1992.

The Embassy of Georgia to Austria first was opened in 1993 while the Embassy of Austria in Tbilisi was launched in 2016.

President Zurabishvili will start her visit in Vienna where she will meet with Georgian representatives of the cultural and medical spheres working in Austria.

The official welcoming ceremony of President Zurabishvili will be held at the Hofburg Palace on October 12 where the Federal President of the Republic of Austrian Alexander van der Bellen will welcome his counterpart after which the two presidents will have a face-to-face meeting and a joint briefing.

Salome Zurabishvili will open the Austria-Georgia Business Forum where the two countries’ companies will be presented.

President Zurabishvili will also meet OSCE Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid after which she will host a conference Woman for Peace with a special exhibit on the first Nobel Peace Prize-winning woman Bertha von Suttner.

President Zurabishvili’s official visit to Austria will be concluded on October 13.