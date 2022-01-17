Georgia exports 107 mln bottles of wine in 2021, record high in 9 years

Georgia 17 January 2022
Georgia exports 107 mln bottles of wine in 2021, record high in 9 years

Georgia exported about 107 million bottles of wine to 62 countries in 2021, marking a record high over the last nine years, the government revealed on Monday, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Sales of Georgian wine abroad generated $250 million last year, with a total of 441 companies exporting the product to various countries, data released to summarise an increase in exports showed.

The figure contrasts with as few as 100 companies selling wine abroad in 2012.

"Wine exports have increased by 360 per cent compared to year 2012. Georgia generated $250 million in 2021, while the revenue from wine exports was $71 million in 2012," Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said at a governmental meeting today.

Total export sales of alcoholic beverages reached $400 million in 2021, with the overall figure showing an 18 percent increase compared to 2020 and 142 percent more than the related number ($163 million) in 2012.

Beside wine, the products also included classic brandy, the Georgian variation chacha and more.

In addition, the National Wine Agency of Georgia reported today wine exports to the United States had exceeded one million bottles in 2021, breaking the number for the first time in the history of independent Georgia.

