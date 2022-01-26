Georgian Parliament Speaker meets NATO Deputy SG

The newly-elected Speaker of Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, has met with NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Joana as part of his visit to Brussels, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The Speaker-led Parliamentary Delegation also participated in the NATO-Georgia Commission (NGC) meeting, while Shalva Papuasvili delivered a speech about his plans on the enhancement of the Parliamentary oversight and democratic reforms.

“NATO-Georgia Commission attendees supported Georgia’s territorial integrity, sovereignty and Georgia’s aspiration to join NATO,” said Papuashvili, noting that the member states reaffirmed NATO’s open-door policy that Georgia would join NATO.

The Speaker stressed the importance of the NATO 2022 Summit in Madrid, slated for 29-30 June, where a new NATO strategy will be discussed.

“It is important that soon Madrid will host the NATO Summit with the agenda including the new strategy of NATO, in the development of which Georgia takes its place. They offered us to introduce our proposals. I believe this strategy will be crucial to reflect the Black Sea security issues, the membership of the aspirant states and the countries, reaffirmation of our perspectives and certain messages,” Papuashvili said as delivered by his press office.