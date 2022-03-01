Georgia shares data on main goods imported from Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1

By Maryana Akhmedova – Trend:

Georgia’s imports from Turkmenistan from January through December 2021 amounted to $205.2 million, which is an increase of 178.3 percent, compared to $73.7 million worth of imports in 2020, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

According to Geostat, the share of Turkmenistan in total Georgia’s imports in 2021 accounted for 2 percent, compared to 0.9 percent in 2020.

Thus, Turkmenistan ranks 10 among main exporters to Georgia over 2021, the report said.

TOP-5 commodities exported to Georgia from Turkmenistan (Jan. through Dec. 2021):

Commodity Value Fuels and lubricants $191.8 million Industrial supplies $9.9 million Transport equipment $2 million Capital goods $824,480 Consumer goods $464,750

Meanwhile, Georgia’s total imports in 2021 amounted to $10 billion – an increase of 25.1 percent, compared to $8 billion over 2020.

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) in 2021 amounted to $14.3 billion, which is an increase of 25.6 percent, compared to $11.3 billion over 2020.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm