Georgian special forces disperse rally participants with water cannons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Georgian Special Forces officers dispersed the protesters near Chitadze street with water cannons, Trend reports, citing Georgian media.

In addition, the police detained several protesters.

Among the injured are also representatives of the media, who were given first aid.

Later, the protesters returned to the territory, and representatives of the special forces detachment used tear gas against them several times.

Among the protesters there are injured who allegedly inhaled tear gas.

At the moment, Chitadze street is free from protesters, and special forces are at the side entrance of the Parliament building.