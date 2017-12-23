Death toll from Tropical Storm Vinta breaches 200

23 December 2017 21:13 (UTC+04:00)

The death toll from Severe Tropical Storm Vinta (Tembin) breached 200 as flash floods and landslides wiped out homes, including an entire mountain village, in the southern Philippines on Saturday, December 23, Rappler reports.

Based on data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Northern Mindanao, at least 135 people have died in the region alone due to Vinta.

Regional police said 127 of the fatalities were in Lanao del Norte, 6 in Bukidnon, one in Iligan, and one in Misamis Occidental. Around 72 others remain missing in Northern Mindanao.

It was also earlier reported that up to 50 died in the Zamboanga Peninsula and 18 in Lanao del Sur, bringing the total number of fatalities across Mindanao to 203.

National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) spokesperson Romina Marasigan confirmed 18 deaths in Sibuco, Zamboanga del Norte.

Chief Inspector Helen Galvez, spokesperson of Police Regional Office 9 in Zamboanga City, confirmed 19 deaths in Gutalac, 7 in Salug, one in Leon Postigo, and another one in Siocon.

Azernews Newspaper
