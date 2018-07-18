More than hundred people evacuated because of fire at Institute of Oncology In Havana

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 18

Trend:

Evacuation of 108 patients was required on Tuesday because of a major fire in the National Institute of Oncology and Radiobiology in the Cuban capital of Havana, the Granma portal reports.

The fire began on the third floor of the building, in the room where the boilers are located. Firefighters arrived at the place, who started fighting with fire.

Now the fire is extinguished, there are no casualties.

