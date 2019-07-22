Brazil's Bolsonaro says government may cut worker protections to boost job creation

22 July 2019 00:47 (UTC+04:00)

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Sunday that the government may look at making it less expensive for employers to fire workers, as it seeks fresh ways to stimulate a weak economy, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Employers in Brazil contribute to a fund called FGTS, which employees can draw from in certain circumstances such as buying a home, loss of employment or serious health problems.

Currently, if an employer fires a worker without just cause, they are liable to pay the individual up to 40% of the total contributions made by the company for that worker to date. Additionally, since 2001 employers must also pay a further 10% levy to the government.

“Look, the value (of the FGTS fine) is not in the Constitution,” Bolsonaro told reporters. “What I’m trying to offer the worker is this: fewer rights and jobs, or all their rights and unemployment.”

Brazil’s economy is struggling to emerge from a crippling recession and Bolsonaro’s government is focused on passing through Congress a pension overhaul that it has said will prop up public finances and kickstart growth.

Last week, Bolsonaro said the FGTS fine was designed to prevent firms from firing workers, but argued it had instead made them unwilling to hire.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro said Brazil’s federal government would need to cut its budget by 2.5 billion reais ($667 million) as weak economic growth continues to squeeze revenue.

The government is imminently due to announce details on the release of cash from the FGTS funds and a workers’ social contribution fund known as PIS/Pasep. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said last week that 42 billion reais would be freed up from FGTS funds and 21 billion reais from the PIS/Pasep funds, newspaper Valor Economico reported last week.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Brazil's Bolsonaro says government must cut another 2.5 billion reais
World 21 July 00:50
Anglo American's second-quarter output rises 2%, Minas Rio ramps up
Other News 18 July 11:09
Iran to barter with Brazil
Economy 12 July 15:25
Brazil's Bolsonaro offers his son U.S. ambassador post
Other News 12 July 05:33
Uzbekistan may issue Eurobond once again
Finance 10 July 12:51
Azerbaijan, Brazil closely co-op within UNESCO (FOTO)
Society 8 July 18:30
Latest
Kuwait calls for restraint after Iran seized British tanker
World 00:55
Kuwait calls for restraint after Iran seized British tanker
World 00:55
Hong Kong police fire rubber bullets, tear gas as protests descend into chaos
World 21 July 23:36
Egyptian population hits 99 mln: official data
World 21 July 22:34
President Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva take part in solemn opening ceremony of 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (PHOTO)
Politics 21 July 20:46
Death toll in India's floods rises to 169, army sets up medical camps
Other News 21 July 19:41
Japan's Abe says upper house election win shows support for constitution debate
Other News 21 July 18:38
Wrestler Hagverdiyev bags Azerbaijan’s second gold at EYOF 2019
Society 21 July 18:03
Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestler takes bronze at EYOF
Society 21 July 18:00