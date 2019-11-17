Rumas, Medvedev to discuss integration roadmaps on 19 November

17 November 2019 11:19 (UTC+04:00)

Belarus Prime Minister Sergei Rumas and Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev will take part in a session of the Council of Ministers of the Belarus-Russia Union State in Moscow on 19 November, Belarus' Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Semashko told the media as he came to the polling station in Moscow to cast his vote at the Belarusian parliamentary elections on 17 November, Trend reports citing BelTA.

According to the ambassador, one of the key issues on the agenda of the coming session is the preparation of the roadmaps for the implementation of the Union State Treaty.

“We are developing a new program for the Union State agreement. The treaty itself remains intact. The goals and tasks we set before remain unchanged,” Vladimir Semashko stressed.

