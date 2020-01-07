Geopolitical tensions reaching peak in this century - UN Secretary-General

7 January 2020 03:14 (UTC+04:00)

The geopolitical strain across the globe is at the high, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The New Year has begun with our world in turmoil," Guterres said in his statement to reporters after the killing of Iranian genera Qasem Soleimani and Iran’s termination of their nuclear deal commitments. "Geopolitical tensions are at their highest level this century, he added.

"This turbulence is escalating. Even nuclear non-proliferation can no longer be taken for granted," Guterres said.

"This cauldron of tensions is leading more and more countries to take unpredicted decisions with unpredictable consequences and a profound risk of miscalculation," the UN Secretary-General added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
World cannot afford another Gulf war, says UN chief
World 3 January 20:39
U.N. secretary-general 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests
World 2 January 03:03
UN chief says youth "greatest source" of hope in New Year message
World 31 December 2019 21:44
Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh region talks work done this year
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 27 December 2019 15:03
Turkmenistan attends UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid
Turkmenistan 27 December 2019 14:37
Uzbekistan introduces visa-free regime for UN passports holders
Business 25 December 2019 11:36
Latest
Thirty killed in northeast Nigeria bomb blast on crowded bridge
Other News 04:05
UAE cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry visa for tourists
World 02:22
US-led coalition tells Baghdad it's preparing to 'move out' of Iraq
Arab World 01:21
Australian fires expected to burn for ‘months to come’ as death toll spikes
Other News 00:32
US deploys additional troops to base in Kenya after attack
Other News 6 January 23:13
Haftar's Lybian National Army declares full control over city of Sirte
Arab World 6 January 22:41
Bolton says will testify in impeachment trial if requested
US 6 January 21:49
26 years pass since successful Horadiz operation of Azerbaijani army
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 January 21:26
Axpo: Conditions needed to build additional renewable power plants in Switzerland
Oil&Gas 6 January 21:05