Canadian PM to visit Ethiopia, Senegal, Germany

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany from Feb. 6 to 14, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Trudeau will meet with leaders of the three countries. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and "participate in side events focused on deepening our relationships with African countries," the office said in a statement.

The Canadian prime minister will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the office added.

