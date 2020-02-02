Canadian PM to visit Ethiopia, Senegal, Germany

2 February 2020 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Ethiopia, Senegal and Germany from Feb. 6 to 14, the Canadian Prime Minister's Office said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Trudeau will meet with leaders of the three countries. In Ethiopia, he will also meet with world leaders attending the 33rd African Union Summit, and "participate in side events focused on deepening our relationships with African countries," the office said in a statement.

The Canadian prime minister will attend the Munich Security Conference in Germany, the office added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Zenith Energy establishes its Norway subsidiary
Oil&Gas 30 January 11:35
Zenith Energy raises proceeds for Anglo African Oil & Gas plc transaction
Oil&Gas 29 January 11:42
Canadian govt issues 'avoid all travel' alert for China's Hubei province due to virus outbreak
Other News 28 January 03:13
Canada registers first case of Wuhan coronavirus
World 26 January 05:55
EU, China, other WTO members agree temporary body to settle disputes
Europe 24 January 14:18
Zenith Energy enters into put & call option agreement with Anglo African Oil & Gas
Oil&Gas 21 January 12:23
Latest
Two dead, two injured in Florida church shooting: police
US 10:09
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 23 times on Feb.1 - Feb.2
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:39
Poland evacuates citizens from virus-stricken Hubei Province
Europe 09:30
Philippines reports first coronavirus fatality, second confirmed infection
Other News 08:56
Coronavirus to have more effect on oil market than previous ones
Oil&Gas 08:12
Japanese warship departs for Gulf of Oman to protect commercial vessels
Other News 07:26
Australia's capital on fire alert as smoke and dust trigger health warnings
Other News 06:43
At famed Mexican butterfly reserve, second worker found dead
Other News 05:57
Second migrant caravan leaves Honduras en route to U.S.
US 04:52