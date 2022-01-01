At least 3 dead, 15 feared trapped in landslide in northern India

At least three people were killed and over 15 others feared trapped inside a mine after a landslide hit India's northern state of Haryana on Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred near Haryana's Tosham town.

A local police officer said that at least three dead bodies had been recovered, and rescue work was going on to extricate those trapped, adding that locals said over 15 people were trapped inside the mine.

Most of the victims were workers at the mine.

Haryana's Agriculture Minister J.P. Dalal visited the site of the incident, and urged the district administration and police officials to expedite the rescue and relief work.