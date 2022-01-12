DPRK test-fires hypersonic missile
The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has test-fired a hypersonic missile, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported early Wednesday local time, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The test-fire was conducted by the Academy of Defence Science on Tuesday, the report said.
"The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system," it added.
Kim Jong Un, top leader of the DPRK, watched the test-fire, before which he was briefed on the hypersonic missile weapon system, according to the KCNA.
