Canadian tourist killed, 2 others wounded in Mexico resort shooting

A Canadian tourist was killed Friday in a shooting at a hotel along Mexico's Caribbean coast, state authorities said. Two other tourists of unknown nationality were wounded, Trend reports citing CBC News.

Quintana Roo state security chief Lucio Hernandez said via Twitter that authorities were searching for a Hotel Xcaret guest in the shooting. He shared a photo of a man walking with a handgun.

The Xcaret resort is south of Playa del Carmen.

Hernandez said all three victims were taken to a hospital where one later died.

In a statement, Global Affairs Canada said the federal government is aware of reports that Canadian citizens had been affected by "an incident in Mexico," and that consular officials are contacting local authorities to find out more.

It is just the latest brazen act of violence along Mexico's famed Mayan Riviera, the crown jewel of its tourism industry.