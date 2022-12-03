Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. World

Drop in COVID alertness could create deadly new variant - WHO

World Materials 3 December 2022 08:46 (UTC +04:00)
Drop in COVID alertness could create deadly new variant - WHO

Follow Trend on

Lapses in strategies to tackle COVID-19 this year continue to create the perfect conditions for a deadly new variant to emerge, as parts of China witness a rise in infections, the head of the World Health Organization said on Friday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The comments by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mark a change in tone just months after he said that the world has never been in a better position to end the pandemic.

"We are much closer to being able to say that the emergency phase of the pandemic is over, but we're not there yet," Tedros said on Friday.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more