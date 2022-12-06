Congestion of tankers forms in waters of Türkiye after introduction of limit on Russian oil prices

A tanker congestion formed on Monday in the territorial waters of Türkiye after a number of countries entered into force price cuts for Russian oil. This was reported by the British newspaper Financial Times, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to them, the congestion is due to the fact that Türkiye demanded additional confirmation of tanker insurance. Permission to enter the Bosporus and Dardanelles is awaited by 19 vessels with oil. The first tanker arrived there on November 29 and waited in line for six days.

A spokesman for the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has not yet responded to the newspaper's request for comment.

The G7 countries, the EU and Australia have agreed to impose a $60 per barrel price ceiling on Russian oil delivered by sea for their subordinate vessels and territories from December 5. In addition, from February 5, 2023, marginal prices for petroleum products will come into effect, the parameters of which will be set later. The decision on the embargo on Russian oil supplies to the EU countries remained in force and also came into effect on December 5, but it will not yet affect fuel supplies via the Druzhba pipeline to Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

According to the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov, Moscow will not accept a price ceiling for Russian oil. According to him, the Kremlin will additionally report on how further work will be organized.