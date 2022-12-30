China's major power transmission project fully operational

China has put into full operation a major power transmission project that sends electricity from the resource-rich west to energy-consuming regions in the east, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The construction of the Baihetan-Zhejiang 800-kilovolt ultra-high-voltage direct current power transmission project was completed and started operation on Friday, according to the State Grid Corporation of China.

The clean electricity generated in Baihetan, the country's second-largest hydropower station, will be sent from the southwestern province of Sichuan to eastern Zhejiang Province through a transmission line stretching 2,121 km.