Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has passed away at the age of 95, a representative of the Holy See press office said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

The German cardinal and renowned theologian Joseph Ratzinger served as the head of the Catholic Church from 2005 until 2013. He became the first pontiff to resign in the past 600 years.

He spent his retirement as Pope Emeritus residing in a building of a former monastery in the Vatican.