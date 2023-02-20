1 dead, 3 in hospital after fire rips through unit in Australia's Sydney

One person died and three others have been hospitalized after an intense fire broke out at a unit in Australia's Sydney on Monday morning, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Fire and Rescue New South Wales (FRNSW) reported that at about 5:45 a.m. (1845 GMT) local time, the agency received multiple emergency calls about an explosion and fire in a block of units at Young Street in Croydon, a suburb in the inner west of Sydney.

Twelve fire trucks and over 40 firefighters rushed to the scene and found the fire had engulfed a ground-floor apartment and was spreading to units above.

As residents on the third floor were unable to evacuate by themselves, firefighters had to deploy a ladder appliance to reach those occupants. Thirty people were escorted to safety during the fire.

FRNSW Chief Superintendent Michael Morris told reporters that unfortunately, as a result of the explosion, one person has died.