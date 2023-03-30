EU UGS gas withdrawal 80% higher than long-term rates

With the return of cold weather to the region, gas withdrawals from underground storage facilities (UGS) in Europe have increased significantly since the beginning of the week, Trend reports citing TASS. Withdrawal rates from EU storage facilities are 80% higher than long-term averages. Through the Sudzha gas station, Gazprom also supplied gas to Europe in transit in an amount of 41.7 mln cubic meters per day.

On March 30, Gazprom supplied Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in an amount confirmed by the Ukrainian side through the Sudzha station at 41.7 mln cubic meters. "The application for the Sokhranovka station has been rejected," a Gazprom representative told reporters. On March 29, the pumping volume was 42.4 mln cubic meters.

Earlier, on the website of the GTS (Gas Transmission System) Operator of Ukraine it was reported that applications for the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine on March 30 reached 41.7 mln cubic meters through the Sudzha gas station in the Kursk region. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to the countries of Western and Central Europe after explosions at the Nord Stream.