World Materials 22 April 2023 02:03 (UTC +04:00)
Sudan’s paramilitary RSF ready to partially open all airports

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced on Friday its readiness to partially open all of Sudan’s airports to air traffic to enable other countries to evacuate their nationals, RSF reported in a statement, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.

“The Rapid Support Forces affirm their full readiness to cooperate, coordinate, and provide all facilities that enable expatriates and missions to leave the country safely,” the statement said.

It is unclear to what extent the RSF controls Sudan’s airports.

