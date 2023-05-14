Voters go to polls in Thailand's general election

Thai voters went to the polling stations on Sunday morning in the Southeast Asian country's general election, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The polls started at 8:00 a.m. and will continue until 5:00 p.m. local time on Sunday. More than 52 million Thai citizens are eligible to vote in the election.

Under the two-ballot system with one vote for the 400 constituency members of parliament (MPs) and another for their preferred party vying for the 100 party-list MPs, voters will elect a total of 500 members to the House of Representatives, or lower house of the parliament.