Number of killed in Gaza Strip announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 12. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 11,078, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, citing the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave said, Trend reports.

It is reported that the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza has reached 11,078, including 4,506 children and 3,027 women.

Another 2,700 people, including 1,500 children, are still missing, the Palestinian Health Ministry said. 27,490 Palestinians were injured.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.