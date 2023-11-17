Number of killed in Gaza Strip announced

БАКУ /Trend/ - The death toll in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 12 thousand people, the press service of the Gaza government wrote on its Facebook page, Trend reports.

It is reported that since October 7, more than 12 thousand people have died in the Gaza Strip, including 5 thousand children and adolescents, as well as 3,300 women.

It is noted that about 30 thousand people were injured during this period, 75 percent of them were children and women.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.