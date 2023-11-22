Number of killed in Gaza Strip announced

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The death toll in the Gaza Strip has reached 14,532 since October 7, the press service of the Gaza authorities says, Trend reports.

According to information, about six thousand children and about four thousand women were among the dead.

It is reported that at least seven thousand people are missing in the Gaza Strip, including about 4.7 thousand children and women.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.