Number of trucks carrying humanitarian aid enters Gaza Strip in 24 hours

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. Over the past 24 hours, a total of 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered the Gaza Strip, the press service of the Israel Defense Forces, Trend reports.

The trucks reportedly entered Gaza through the Rafah border crossing and delivered supplies to international humanitarian organizations working in the southern Gaza Strip.

It was noted that the flow of humanitarian aid approved by the Israeli government continues as part of the hostage release agreements.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.