Brazil joins cooperation with OPEC+

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. Brazil will join the OPEC+ Cooperation Charter from January 2024, Trend reports.

According to the information, the country does not yet intend to support the alliance’s efforts to reduce oil production.

The fact that the OPEC+ organization will accept a new member became known after the alliance meeting held on November 30, 2023. The final communiqué stated that Brazil will join the OPEC+ Cooperation Charter from January.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that these intentions were also confirmed by the Minister of Mining and Energy of Brazil, Alexander Silveira de Oliveira, who took part in the OPEC+ online meeting.

However, representatives of the Brazilian oil industry, as well as the country's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, said that Brazil has no plans to become a full member of the organization.