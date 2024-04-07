Türkiye to resume visa regime for citizens of Tajikistan from April 20

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. The visa regime for citizens of Tajikistan will begin to operate in Türkiye from April 20, 2024, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan said, Trend reports.

The ministry emphasized that on April 6, the Turkish side officially notified Tajikistan about this measure through diplomatic channels.

In this regard, citizens of Tajikistan, starting from April 20, must have a visa before traveling to this country.

Previously, citizens of Tajikistan could enter Türkiye without a visa and stay there for up to 90 days.