Saudi Crown Prince arrives in Tunisia for brief visit

28 November 2018 04:28 (UTC+04:00)

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in Tunisia on Tuesday for a brief state visit as part of an Arab-Maghreb tour before travelling to Argentina to participate in the G20 summit, Xinhua reported.

The Saudi Crown Prince will meet Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi. However, the Tunisian authorities have not provided any details of the visit.

So far, the Crown Prince has visited the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and most recently Egypt. He will also visit Algeria and Mauritania.

This regional tour is his first trip abroad since the murder of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

