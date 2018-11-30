At least 5 dead, over 30 injured in car crash in Hong Kong

30 November 2018 04:52 (UTC+04:00)

At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured in a car crash early Friday in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), Xinhua reported.

A tourist coach collided with a taxi on a road in Tsing Yi, an island to the northwest of Hong Kong Island, shortly before 5:00 a.m. local time (2100 GMT Thursday).

Three people were confirmed dead at the scene. Another two died after being sent to hospital, the HKSAR government's press service department told Xinhua.

Over 10 ambulances were rushed to the scene to rescue the victims and send the injured to four nearby hospitals. A total of 34 injured were sent to hospital. At least eight of them were in serious condition.

Television footage showed the rear end of the taxi completely caved in.

The accident resulted in the closure of part of the lanes on a highway to the airport.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Iran imports over 1.5 tons of fountain pens
Economy 19 November 14:31
Kyrgyzstan participates in World Street Football Championship
Kyrgyzstan 16 November 11:41
China's Xi opens major sea bridge during symbolic tour to southern China
China 23 October 10:06
China's Innovent Biologics looks to raise up to $422 million in HK IPO
China 15 October 11:42
German digital bank N26 launches in Britain, sets sights on U.S.
Europe 4 October 10:55
China hires 12 banks for sovereign dollar bond issue
China 3 October 09:59
Latest
Iran’s export index up by %13.5
Business 03:36
Morocco rescues 112 illegal migrants in Mediterranean
Arab World 02:26
Plane carrying Angela Merkel to G20 forced to make unscheduled landing
Europe 01:26
Quake hits western Iran
Society 00:16
Trump says he’s close to China trade deal
US 29 November 23:26
5G video calling realized in China's Yangtze River Delta
China 29 November 22:33
Ambassador: Azerbaijan, Romania are strategic partners
Politics 29 November 22:02
Money transfers within Kazakhstan up by over 3 times
Finance 29 November 21:55
Trump cancels meeting with Putin
US 29 November 21:42