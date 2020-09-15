Explosive device hits British diplomatic vehicle in Baghdad, no injuries

A British diplomatic vehicle was hit by an explosive device on Tuesday on the airport road in Baghdad but no one was injured, the British Embassy in the Iraqi capital Baghdad said, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

“We can confirm that one British Embassy Baghdad vehicle was struck by a roadside IED this morning in Baghdad. There were no casualties,” an embassy spokesperson said.

Two security sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the explosion was caused by a homemade explosive device that was planted on the side of the road. Iraqi special forces closed down the road leading to the Green Zone from the western side, they said.

Tuesday’s attack is the first attack of its kind on a diplomatic convoy along the road for years.