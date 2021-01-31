Qatar reports 351 new COVID-19 cases, 151,335 in total
The Qatari health ministry on Sunday announced 351 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number in the Gulf country to 151,335, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, 138 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 145,806, while the death toll has remained at 248 for two weeks, according to a ministry statement.
A total of 1,388,419 persons in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.
