Flydubai expands network to over 80 destinations, resumes flights to Russia and Iran

Dubai-based airline flydubai has launched additional flight routes, it announced on Wednesday. It brings its network to over 80 destinations, Trend reports with reference to Al Arabiya.

The carrier plans to grow its network in Russia to 11 destinations by introducing new services to Moscow Zhukovski International Airport as of May 12, Novosibirsk Tolmachevo International Airport from May 28 and Perm International Airport from June 2. It will resume operations to four more airports in the market this month.

In addition, the carrier plans to grow its operations in Iran to five locations through the resumption of flights to Iran’s Bandar Abbas International Airport from May 12 and Mashhad International Airport from May 13.

flydubai recently announced that it will operate seasonal flights to Turkey’s Bodrum and Trabzon and Georgia’s Batumi.

It plans to restart seasonal operations to Montengero’s Tivat Airport from June 25.

“It is now 11 years since flydubai’s first flight to Russia. During this period, we have grown our network in Russia providing direct air links from these key cities in Russia to the UAE; many of which are less than four hours flying time,” said the carrier’s CEO Ghaith al-Ghaith in a statement.

“We’ve made Dubai much more accessible and at the same time improved connectivity to more than 155 destinations from Dubai’s international aviation hub. Today, we are pleased to see our operations take off once again as we continue to support trade and travel between the countries,” he added.