Saudi’s FM, US Secretary Blinken discuss regional challenges in phone call

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud discussed on the phone with his US counterpart Antony Blinken “the strategic partnership” between the two countries and “cooperation in dealing with regional and global challenges”, Trend reports with reference to Al Arabiya.

It comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken headed home from Jordan Thursday after a whistlestop Middle East tour on which he called for regional cooperation to consolidate a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza.